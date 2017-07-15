C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Crime News

False alarm at gas station provides RCIPS handy blue spot excuse

July 14, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 its officers and other emergency personnel are exempt from traffic laws, when responding to emergency calls.

That’s in response to a picture of a police car parked in a blue spot that stirred up criticism on social media. Police told Cayman 217 the pic was taken Tuesday (11 July) at around 8:15 in the morning. A spokesperson said armed officers were responding to a panic alarm at a gas station at the time.

Police also drew our attention to the car’s flashing blue light.

As it turns out, there was no actual criminal incident taking place and the alarm had been triggered accidentally.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: