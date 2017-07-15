False alarm at gas station provides RCIPS handy blue spot excuse

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 its officers and other emergency personnel are exempt from traffic laws, when responding to emergency calls.

That’s in response to a picture of a police car parked in a blue spot that stirred up criticism on social media. Police told Cayman 217 the pic was taken Tuesday (11 July) at around 8:15 in the morning. A spokesperson said armed officers were responding to a panic alarm at a gas station at the time.

Police also drew our attention to the car’s flashing blue light.

As it turns out, there was no actual criminal incident taking place and the alarm had been triggered accidentally.

