Fete Shooting trial

July 10, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The trial for four people charged in relation to February’s shooting outside Fete Nightclub today began in Grand Court.

A jury was selected for the trial of Malik Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbets and Kashwayne Hewitt as discussions for the trial’s next steps began.

The trial will deal with the shooting and assault of two men at the nightclub which occurred on 4th February, leaving one of the men nursing gun shot wounds to his torso.

All involved with the shooting will be present for the trial.

Only Ms. Tibbetts is released on bail.

 

