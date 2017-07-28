Firefighter talks diesel tank fire

Tiffany Ebanks is one of nearly two dozen firefighters who went to work Sunday to battle the blaze.

But unlike her colleagues, Mrs. Ebanks is a woman.

In fact, she’s the only woman working the front lines at the Fire Service.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter caught up with her today.

“Every fire is different, every situation is different , it’s to the smallest thing to the big catastrophe,” said Firefighter, Tiffany Ebanks.

Tiffany Ebanks has been with the fire service for 13 years and has never experienced a fire like this in her career.

“The first step, because the roof of the tank is a flexible roof , it sunk a little bit so it kind of frightened me,” said Mrs. Ebanks.

Mrs. Ebanks had to climb almost 40 feet to the top of a fuel tank, helping her team of firefighters put out the blaze that caused residents surrounding the Jackson terminal to evacuate.

“Knowing that I had a task to do and saving peoples’ lives is part of the job, so you have to do what you have to do and that’s it,” said Mrs. Ebanks.

The fire was successfully extinguished, and Mrs. Ebanks says all the fire officers learnt new skills from this experience.

“That it’s the first situation we ever had like that, so now we are more knowledgeable and know exactly how to go about stuff,” said Mrs. Ebanks.

Mrs. Ebanks comes from a long line of first responders in her family and was attracted to the profession from a young age.

“That’s a big passion for me for giving back and helping the community,” said Mrs. Ebanks.

She is currently the only female on the front line and encourages women who are interested in the service to just apply.

“Don’t think that it’s all for men, join and show them that woman can be apart of the service , if you do your best,” said Mr. Ebanks.

There are currently 3 women in the Fire Service, and Mrs. Ebanks hopes that number is going to rise in the future.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is yet to be determined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

