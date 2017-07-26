C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Flair for the Air: Walker dazzles young riders at Black Pearl

July 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

 

After just two days of instruction, Jai Walker, a 19-year old professional scooter rider has fit right in with the youth scooter riding community in Cayman.

Walker, who has been a professional for 4 years, can be easily identified soaring through the air to the pleasure of everyone on hand for this week’s summer camp.

Walker says making the sport enjoyable is the most important element.

“If it doesn’t look fun, or sound fun then they won’t want to pursue it as a sport. My goal is to team them everything I can, make sure they enjoy the camp and make scootering fun.”

The camp runs from 24 July to 28 July.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: