C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Florida couple ‘goes deep’ for world record in Cayman Brac

July 5, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

One Florida couple is ‘going deep’ in an attempt to get their names in the Guiness Book of World Records, and they’re making their bid in the waters of Cayman Brac.

At 80-something years young, Phil and Grace Hampton told Cayman 27 they are the world’s oldest scuba diving couple. This week, they are diving with Reef divers in Cayman Brac with the aim of making it official.

Ms. Hampton says they took a shot at the record books once before, but a paperwork error foiled the couple’s world record bid.

“It’s detailed, very detailed, and it needs to be if the record is going to mean anything,” said Ms. Hampton.

“And we need three witnesses that are professionals in the field,” added Mr. Hampton, who explained that last time family members were listed as witnesses, which is not acceptable.

The Hamptons told Cayman 27 they’ll know hopefully by year’s end if their record bid is accepted this time around.

The pair have combined to log close to 4,500 dives, and have visited Cayman Brac since the 1980’s.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: