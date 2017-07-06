Florida couple ‘goes deep’ for world record in Cayman Brac

One Florida couple is ‘going deep’ in an attempt to get their names in the Guiness Book of World Records, and they’re making their bid in the waters of Cayman Brac.

At 80-something years young, Phil and Grace Hampton told Cayman 27 they are the world’s oldest scuba diving couple. This week, they are diving with Reef divers in Cayman Brac with the aim of making it official.

Ms. Hampton says they took a shot at the record books once before, but a paperwork error foiled the couple’s world record bid.

“It’s detailed, very detailed, and it needs to be if the record is going to mean anything,” said Ms. Hampton.

“And we need three witnesses that are professionals in the field,” added Mr. Hampton, who explained that last time family members were listed as witnesses, which is not acceptable.

The Hamptons told Cayman 27 they’ll know hopefully by year’s end if their record bid is accepted this time around.

The pair have combined to log close to 4,500 dives, and have visited Cayman Brac since the 1980’s.

