Flow Cayman apologises for outage

July 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Flow Cayman says sorry after customers were left without broadband and data services on Monday night.

The telecom provider told Cayman 27 the brief interruption, which lasted approximately 30 minutes from 9:30 pm to 10 pm was due to a major power surge caused by a power outage on Eastern Avenue and West Bay Road that night.

Flow technology manager  Jonathan Martin said, “While we were disappointed to have our services interrupted, I am pleased our power surge and rectifier systems protected the rest of the network and all other services remained operational.”

He added Flow prevented a major outage and all services were restored by 10 pm on Monday.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

