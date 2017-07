Academy Sports Club continued to impose their will on the competition on day two of the Schwan’s USA Cup with 4 wins and 2 draws. Academy’s Under 10’s continue to pour on the scoring with a 10-1 in their second game after a 25-1 win yesterday. Here’s a look at all the scores from day two:

Under 10’s 10 vs 0 WBSC Under 12’s 4 vs 1 TRSA Girls U12’s 1 vs 1 Euro FC Under 13’s 3 vs 3 JOTP Under 15’s 4 vs 0 CC United Under 17’s 3 vs 1 Keliix

