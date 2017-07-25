C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Football: Academy SC returns from USA Cup with Gold and Silver titles

July 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Academy Sports Club returned home from the USA Cup yesterday with two championship trophies. The boys under-10’s won the Gold Cup Championship, while the girls under-12’s won the silver cup championship, their first time competing in the tournament. Here’s a look at all of the final results from the tournament:

Academy Sports Club: USA Cup final results
Under 10’s: Gold Cup Champions
Girls U 12’s: Silver Cup Champions
Under 12’s: Quarter-Finalist
Under 13’s: Quarter-Finalist
Under 15’s: 2nd place Gold Cup
Under 17’s: Semi-Finalist
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: