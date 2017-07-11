C3 Pure Fibre
Football: Academy sending 6 teams to USA Cup

July 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Academy Football Club will send 6 teams to Blaine, Minnesota to represent Cayman in the 2017 USA Cup.

Over one thousand teams (1,168) from 12 different countries will be competing in various age groups at the tournament. Among the 6 teams traveling is the first female team for Cayman, competing in the girls under-12 division in a 9-on-9 format.

The other five teams traveling to represent Cayman, are Academy’s boys teams from the under-10, under-12, under-13, under-15, and under-17 divisions. Each age group has a different match format, with the younger athletes playing shorter matches.

The tournament begins next Tuesday 18th July and will conclude next week Saturday on 22nd July.

