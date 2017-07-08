Football: CIFA’s dark cloud

A week ago yesterday, The Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission arrested CIFA First Vice President Bruce Blake. Blake denies any wrongdoing and has been released without charge, but The Cayman Islands Football Association has suspended him from all football-related duties. Cayman 27 spoke with President Lee Ramoon who says he understands the shame Blake is expecting.

“If it was me, I would definitely be distraught, because at the end of the day all you have is your name, and if people look at you in those regards, I do feel for him.”

Ramoon, who has been CIFA President for just over a year says CIFA presumes the assumption of innocence when responding to Blake, who has been suspended indefinitely from his role.

“You’re innocent until proven guilty, so we’ll wait until the investigation completes its course, and take it from there.”

Between Jeffery Webb, Canover Watson and Costas Takkas, a dark cloud of corruption continues to follow CIFA, and Ramoon says the organization’s reputation will take time to repair.

” Everything is baby steps, and I believe in transparency. I don’t say much unless it really matters.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

