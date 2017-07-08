C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Football: CIFA’s dark cloud

July 7, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A week ago yesterday, The Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission arrested CIFA First Vice President Bruce Blake. Blake denies any wrongdoing and has been released without charge, but The Cayman Islands Football Association has suspended him from all football-related duties. Cayman 27 spoke with President Lee Ramoon who says he understands the shame Blake is expecting.

“If it was me, I would definitely be distraught, because at the end of the day all you have is your name, and if people look at you in those regards, I do feel for him.”

Ramoon, who has been CIFA President for just over a year says CIFA presumes the assumption of innocence when responding to Blake, who has been suspended indefinitely from his role.

“You’re innocent until proven guilty, so we’ll wait until the investigation completes its course, and take it from there.”

Between Jeffery Webb, Canover Watson and Costas Takkas, a dark cloud of corruption continues to follow CIFA, and Ramoon says the organization’s reputation will take time to repair.

” Everything is baby steps, and I believe in transparency. I don’t say much unless it really matters.”

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: