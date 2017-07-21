Foots on controversial sculpture: “I won’t take it down”

Controversial Cayman Brac artist Ron Kynes, also known as Foots, told Cayman 27 he’s not going to take his arrest lying down.

“I will not take it down, plain and simple, and I’ll fight them through any court in the world, and if I have to we will I’ll tumble for the gates of hell on this issue, at the cost of my own soul. I have no problem with this, I will stand my ground and my rights,” said Mr. Kynes via telephone from his home on Cayman Brac’s South side.

The artist told Cayman 27 he is the victim of a witch hunt.

He said in the days leading up to the arrest, police paid him several visits. He said his right to free expression is being trampled.

“If this issue does go to court, because right now I’m under suspicion, OK? I’m not formally charged yet and then one thing I will say, OK? Let me back up, if and when it does, I want a jury,” said Mr. Kynes.

Foots says his art is on his private property, and if you don’t want to see it, you don’t have to look.

We reached out to another well-known artist and Cayman Bracker Simone Scott, who told Cayman 27 some have even suggested placing a screen fence around his property to hide his work from view.

“Art is art and it’s a powerful tool to utilise, but right now Foots is doing what a friend of mines called ‘shock art,'” said Ms. Scott in a text message exchange. “It’s not created for people to look at and enjoy, but to shock and create controversy, which it has.”

