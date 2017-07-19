Garbage Collection Update

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) says mechanical difficulties experienced with their trucks is behind the delay in clearing garbage piled up around Cayman.

But the DEH says it is focusing on clearing all backlogged areas that are usually scheduled for garbage collection on Monday. Those areas include Crystal Harbor, Governors Harbor to West Bay including all side roads.

Assitant Director of solid waste, Mark Rowlands is urging patience, “one of the most difficult aspects to this job is with our equipment, keeping it maintained and when it breaks down getting it repaired in a timely way.”

DEH says they hope to have all areas cleared and back to their regular collection schedule by next week.

