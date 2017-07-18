Garbage delays

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is urging patience as it tries to address a backlog of garbage collection over the past week.

According to a DEH release, the delay in garbage collection was caused by “unforeseen challenges”. However they did not say what those challenges were. The department says additional work will have to be done to ensure neighborhoods are cleared of trash as quickly as possible and has apologised for the inconvenience.

The DEH says work has already begun to rectify the situation but they are urging residents to notify them if the problem persists in their area.

We expect to speak to DEH leaders tomorrow to learn more details.

If you need to contact The Department of Environmental Health their email is dehcustomerservice@gov.ky and you can call their offices at 949-6696.

