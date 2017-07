For fifteen years, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has been keeping tabs on the stingray population at one of Cayman’s premier tourist attractions, the stingray sandbar.

Over the weekend, the twice-annual census notched it’s highest total in history, recording 111 rays.

GHOF Communications Coordinator Louisa Gibson joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the study’s longevity and importance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print