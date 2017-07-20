Golf: Andrew and Aaron Jarvis

The Jarvis Brothers have been busy this summer, playing in the Caribbean Amateur Championships in Trinidad under rough conditions, followed by a trip to the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in Florida for Aaron. Andrew, who placed 9th in Trinidad and is the eldest of the two, says honing his skills in Cayman is key when playing internationally, as the courses are unpredictable. Aaron adds that his 2nd place finish in Trinidad does put some pressure on him as an emerging talent in the golf program, but both brothers were honored to represent Cayman internationally.

