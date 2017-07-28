Golf: Cayman sends six to Caribbean Amateurs

The Cayman Islands Golf Association has announced the team it will send to the Dominican Republic for the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Championships.

Representing Cayman will be Michael Wight, Payten Wight, Brian Ross, Andrew Jarvis, Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings. The father-son duo of Michael and Payten will be returning to the greens internationally after helping Cayman to a 6th place finish overall at the 2017 NatWest Island Games. The Jarvis brothers will continue their busy summer, after strong finishes at the Caribbean Juniors, while Justin Hastings will look to build on his season as well, he placed 2nd for his age group at the Caribbean Juniors and 34th at the IMG World Junior Golf Championships.

The Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships are taking place 1st -4th August at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

