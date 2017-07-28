C3 Pure Fibre
Golf: Cayman sends six to Caribbean Amateurs

July 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Golf Association has announced the team it will send to the Dominican Republic for the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Championships.

Representing Cayman will be Michael Wight, Payten Wight, Brian Ross, Andrew Jarvis, Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings. The father-son duo of Michael and Payten will be returning to the greens internationally after helping Cayman to a 6th place finish overall at the 2017 NatWest Island Games. The Jarvis brothers will continue their busy summer, after strong finishes at the Caribbean Juniors, while Justin Hastings will look to build on his season as well, he placed 2nd for his age group at the Caribbean Juniors and 34th at the IMG World Junior Golf Championships.

The Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships are taking place 1st -4th August at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

