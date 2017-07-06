C3 Pure Fibre
Golf: Hastings tied for 1st, Aaron Jarvis 2nd at Caribbean Juniors

July 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read
Cayman send 9 golfers to Trinidad and Tobago for the 2017 Caribbean Junior Championships, starting Monday. Justin Hastings sits atop the Under-13 Boys division, tied for 1st place, shooting 10 over par after two rounds. Aaron Jarvis is tied for 2nd in the Under-15 Boys division, shooting 9 over par after two rounds. Here is a recap of all the results after Round Two:
 
 
After Two Rounds:
Under-13 Girls
7th: Holly McLean +44 (188)
 
Under-13 Boys
T1: Justin Hastings +10 (154)
8th: Andrew Hastings +35 (179)
 
Under-15 Boys
2nd Aaron Jarvis +9 (153)
13th James Bould +44 (188)
15th Derek Peene +50 (194)
 
Under-18 Boys
7th Andrew Jarvis +11 (155)
T21 Joe Purton +39 (183)
23 Joe Ribbins +44 (188)

