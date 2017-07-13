C3 Pure Fibre
Golf: Round One IMG Academy Junior Worlds results

July 12, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Fresh off their performance at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, Cayman sent three golfers to compete at the IMG Academy Junior Golf Championships including the Hastings brothers, Justin and Andrew, along with Aaron Jarvis.

Andrew Hastings is competing in the Boys 11-12 age group and is currently tied for 118th at 13 over par. Justin Hastings and Aaron Jarvis are competing in the Boys 13-14 age group, with Hastings tied for 49th at 2 over par while Jarvis tied for 138th at 10 over par.

The second round of the tournament finishes late Wednesday, with the final round to be played on Thursday.

