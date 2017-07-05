Government focuses on SPS, budget

Preparations are in full swing for the presentation of government’s Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) which is due three months after elections.

In the midst of those preparations are budget preparations which Public Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart says is also continuing apace.

Mr McTaggart says being a unity government and managing the administration’s first fiscal package for the new two-year budget cycle will take some effort to balance competing interests.

“We cannot do everything in the first year or even the first two years. We have very significant projects that we are committed to that we have to see play out and so we have to be very careful and make sure we prioritise, and that is going to be a challenge I believe,” Mr McTaggart said.

The House will have to meet at the end of August to meet the SPS deadline.

