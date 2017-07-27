C3 Pure Fibre
Government inks contract to move ahead with mental health facility

July 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
Government signs a contract with a Canadian company to design and build a mental health facility.

It’s the next step toward making the long-sought after complex a reality.

Montgomery Sisam Architects, out of Ontario, will lead the project in partnership with local architectural firm DDL studios, according to Government Information Services.

Government says it won’t know the exact cost until the design is done but the outline business case estimates capital costs at $15 million.

The facility will be funded and run by the government on 15 acres of land in East End.

Ground-breaking is expected by the end of this year and facility is scheduled to open in April of 2019.

There is no long-term residential mental healthcare facility in Cayman.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

