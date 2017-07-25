Hailes: Entire fuel tank could have ignited; fire details emerge

Chief Fire Services Officer David Hails says it is 100 percent possible that the fire inside a fuel tank with roughly 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel involved in Sunday’s blaze could have spread to the entire tank.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Mr. Hails said at a press conference Monday (24 July) where he provided additional details on the fire. “Obviously we couldn’t see inside the tank at this time, so one of the considerations was the fact that the fire could’ve dropped down onto the surface of the fuel, igniting the whole tank.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Mr. Hails said he requested a report from Sol representatives listing the activities at the facility leading up to the fire. He said he had not received the report as yet, however, and could not confirm whether any welding or hot works took place.

The fire burned on one of several “lips” or ridges that line the inside of the tank in order to help maintain its structure, Mr. Hails said. The ridge in question stood about 15-feet above the surface of the diesel.

Firefighters climbed on top of the tanks with the fire still burning inside, injected a combination of chemical powder and foam through vents a few inches in circumference and extinguished the fire.

They never actually saw any flames.

“The fire was quite unique because when we arrived on the scene, we could see about three-quarters of the way up the tank was blistering and paint was falling off the tank,” Mr. Hails said. “So there’s an obvious heat source within the tank and there was not a lot of smoke coming out of the vent at the top of the tank but there was smoke coming out of the top. So we quickly identified that the whole tank wasn’t on fire but there was a fire within the tank.”

The fuel terminal does contain safety mechanisms aimed at limiting where spilled fuel goes if it were to leak out of a tank, including burning fuel, according to Mr. Hails.

Asked if he’s satisfied with those mechanisms, Mr. Hails said he’d have to see the Sol report before deciding.

Police reached out to several hundred people for “advisory” evacuations.

“Got to the incident and realized we couldn’t access our house, however our dogs were in the house,” said Crystal Gomez, who lives in the area. “So we had to get in there to reach them. We got them. The police officer was more than accommodating and escorted us to our house, got the dogs out and from there it was just a waiting game as to when we could go home.

“I was actually scared,” Ms. Gomez said. “I think the only thing that reassured me was we didn’t see flames or smoke.”

The all-clear was given around 2:30 a.m. and residents were allowed back to their homes.

“No, I wasn’t concerned before,” said Tonie Chisholm, who evacuated her home. “I thought about it obviously at one point in my life. But when this happened I really did think about it — ‘why am I living next to big drums of gas?'”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin sent through a statement that read in part:

“The men and women of the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Police Service and other first respondents did a wonderful job of keeping under control and stopping a fire that could have been fatal to themselves and residents in the surrounding area.”

