Haines continues trek for 50k in San Fran

Cayman’s Derek Haines continued his fundraising efforts for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) this month at the San Francisco Marathon 23 July, finished 11th out of his age group with a time of 4 hours and 36 minutes.
