C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Haines scales volcanoes in the name of charity

July 6, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

He’s run eight marathons in a year and traversed some of the world’s highest peaks, all in the name of charity.

So you may wonder what feat Derek Haines may pull off next to cop cash for his next charitable contribution. Don’t worry, he’s aiming high.

Mr. Haines and company recently scaled two South American volcanoes as part of his 2017 Volcanoes and Marathons fundraiser to raise money for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

He — along with daughter, Lizzie, and colleague Gaby Amado — climbed the 13,000-foot Volcano Acatenango and the active Volcano Pacaya.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: