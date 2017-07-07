Haines scales volcanoes in the name of charity

He’s run eight marathons in a year and traversed some of the world’s highest peaks, all in the name of charity.

So you may wonder what feat Derek Haines may pull off next to cop cash for his next charitable contribution. Don’t worry, he’s aiming high.

Mr. Haines and company recently scaled two South American volcanoes as part of his 2017 Volcanoes and Marathons fundraiser to raise money for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

He — along with daughter, Lizzie, and colleague Gaby Amado — climbed the 13,000-foot Volcano Acatenango and the active Volcano Pacaya.

