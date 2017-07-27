HMCI did not consider text messages to notify residents of fire

Several viewers have reached out to Cayman 27 asking about the methods of communication used to get the word out about what was happening during Sunday’s (23 July) fire at the Sol Petroleum Distribution Centre.

In March, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) tested an emergency response method where cell phone customers were to receive a text message alert.

HMCI Director McCleary Frederick told Cayman 27 sending mass text messages was not considered for this incident because results of the test in March were poor.

He did, however, say HMCI is discussing with telecom providers a better system to get the message out during an emergency.

Cayman Islands Fire Services Chief Officer David Hails says it’s key to let residents know what’s happening during an emergency.

“It’s early into the incident and we’ve had an initial briefing and that was one of the areas that was highlighted,” he said. “We’re going to look into that going forward, to see if we can improve upon that situation.”

HMCI , police and fire services were sending out press releases to the media during the fire.

