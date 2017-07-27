C3 Pure Fibre
HMCI did not consider text messages to notify residents of fire

July 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
Several viewers have reached out to Cayman 27 asking about the methods of communication used to get the word out about what was happening during Sunday’s (23 July) fire at the Sol Petroleum Distribution Centre.

In March, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) tested an emergency response method where cell phone customers were to receive a text message alert.

HMCI Director McCleary Frederick told Cayman 27 sending mass text messages was not considered for this incident because results of the test in March were poor.

He did, however, say HMCI is discussing with telecom providers a better system to get the message out during an emergency.

Cayman Islands Fire Services Chief Officer David Hails says it’s key to let residents know what’s happening during an emergency.

“It’s early into the incident and we’ve had an initial briefing and that was one of the areas that was highlighted,” he said. “We’re going to look into that going forward, to see if we can improve upon that situation.”

HMCI , police and fire services were sending out press releases to the media during the fire.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

