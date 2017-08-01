Hope foundation annual BBQ

The hope foundation held its annual barbecue get-together to help those on the road to recovery from addiction build on each other’s strengths.

On Sunday ( 30 July) Brent Hydes from the foundation said the barbecue was created to help recovering addicts bond in a caring family atmosphere while providing former addicts the opportunity to sharpen their focus on their recovery.

“They have an opportunity to focus on recovery rather than worrying about having to get a job and to pay bills basic human necessities of life their mission now is to just focus on self get self-worth,” Mr. Hydes said.

The recovering addicts had a dominoes table set up and cooked traditional Caymanian style meals for the event.

