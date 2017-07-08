Howell urges patience on PR

More permanent residency applications have been approved by the PR and Caymanian Status Board bringing the total number of successful PR grants to 8.

That is out of 33 PR applications processed by the board which now meets every Thursday ( 7 July.)

Nearly 1000 applications are backlogged at Immigration and Chief Officer Wesley Howell is urging patience from applicants. He said while overall 10 applications have been refused. He is assuring proper policy is being followed.

“The intent is just to apply the evidence that is submitted on the application, assess the points on the points system and if then PR is awarded if they don’t then PR is not awarded,” Mr Howell said.

The Chief Officer said while the approval rate is below 25% the board is assessing each application on its own merits and applying the points as they fall.

