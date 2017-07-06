HSM clients pursue lawsuits despite PR movement

One leading immigration law firm continues to take legal action against the Government on behalf of its clients despite the Immigration Department starting to process permanent residency applications.

At last one more person was granted PR last week as Immigration leaders sift through the nearly 1,000 applications backlogged since 2013.

HSM Chambers attorneys say information about the speed of the process is being intentionally withheld.

HSM says it continues to pursue legal action on behalf of its clients.

“For some, ‘soon come’ is regrettably not soon enough,” HSM Attorney Nick Joseph wrote in a statement sent to HSM clients awaiting their PR application to be processed. “We are continuing to send letters before action where requested… and where there is compelling reason to seek an early determination.

“There as yet appears to be no response (or even engagement) in relation to such letters.

“Accordingly we are issuing fresh proceedings in the Grand Court. The latest on Friday (30 June), with at least one other to be filed in the next day or so.”

Cayman 27 reached out to Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell for updated PR application numbers. They were not supplied by air time but he did say he’ll grant an interview on Friday (7 July) on the issue.

Meanwhile, HSM Associate Attorney Alastair David joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk more about the issue from their clients’ perspective.

