Hyatt fire update

July 19, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Fire Services were called out to the old Hyatt building last evening after a section of one of the structures at the George Town site caught fire.

A patrolling security officer spotted the fire around 6 pm.

According to a Dart statement today the fire was put out within the hour by Fire Services. Ambulances were on stand by and the National helicopter was also seen hovering over the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation by the Fire Department.

No one was injured by the incident and Britannia residents were only briefly blocked from entry to the grounds.

 

Felicia Rankin

