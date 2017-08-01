C3 Pure Fibre
Hyman looks forward to showing Walton ‘the ropes’ in pro career

July 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Both Kemar Hyman and Jamal Walton will represent Cayman at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London starting Friday 4th August. Hyman says if and when Walton decides he will run as a professional sprinter, he will be there to support him and provide leadership like others did for him.

“I’m pretty happy that I’m starting to see young Caymanians coming up on the bigger stage. I’ve always wanted to show young athletes just like Ronald (Forbes) showed me the ropes.”

