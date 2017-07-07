C3 Pure Fibre
Immigration implements new PCW changes

July 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
New changes have been made to Permission to Continue working requirements.

Today the Department of Immigration says PCW applicants will no longer be required to provide blood tests every six months, instead they will be required to do so once a year instead.

These applications are filled out by those awaiting decisions on permanent residence and appeals.

Initially those filing PCW were required to submit HIV and VDRL tests every six months with applications. That is no longer the case.

Immigration says the change was made to reduce the burden on applicants.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

