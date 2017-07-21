C3 Pure Fibre
Inmates to learn tanning in vocational programme

July 20, 2017
Northward inmates are learning new skills apart of the prison’s vocational training programme and this time it involves leather tanning.
 
Supriya Bodden who runs the Guyana foundation said she teaches people to hand-craft leathers into hand-bags and other items. 
  
Prisons’ Director Neil Lavis invited Mrs. Bodden to offer the skills to the inmates in three work-shops held at the prison this week.
 
“This project here basing the tannery here is going to be a win-win situation for everyone we bring skins in we will be able to tan them professionally they’ll be available for sale but at the end of the day the inmates will be trained to make the finished products,” Mrs. Bodden explained
 
Prisons’ Director Neil Lavis said the prison will now set up a full-time tannery after Mrs. Bodden’s visit while Ms. Bodden said the inmate-crafted products will be displayed in her store in Cayman. 

 

