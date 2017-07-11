JGHS Cooking Camps

John Gray High School had their week long cooking camp last week, and their Teen Cake Boss competitions came to an end with one team reigning victorious and strangely enough the team that won was called Team 1.

The cooking camp was created to help teach kids the essential skill of cooking and specifically passing down the knowledge of Caribbean cuisine and culture.

Camp Facilitator Antoinette Hoytt said, “We need to know what is authentic to Cayman. What is Caymanian culture, what is Caymanian style fish, what is heavy cake, what that incorporates. But at the same time we try to teach them how they can modify the ingredients to make some of the dishes healthier.”

Healthy competition was also a part of the camp. Challenging kids to become creative with confectionery treats in Cayman’s own version of Teen Cake Boss.

One of the members of Team 1 Vitoria Butrum said that she would, “definitely encourage other kids you get to be creative with it, you’re given a theme but you aren’t given any rules.”

The cooking contest is an annual initiative at the school.

