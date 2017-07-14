C3 Pure Fibre
JMC Brexit talks: UK Minister says OTs are “indeed British”

July 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmad tells OT leaders meeting in London that their countries are part of Britain and its citizens are “indeed” British.

The open confirmation of inclusion of OT citizens in the British empire comes at a pivotal time when the UK is moving towards divorcing itself from the European Union.

It was a concern raised by leaders meeting at Brexit Joint Ministerial Council session at Lancaster House.

A further Brexit update is expected to be provided in November when the leaders attend the joint ministerial council meeting in London.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

