C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

KPMG Cyber Security Report

July 5, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
2 Min Read

Cayman Islands businesses fall short when it comes to protection from cyber attacks. The latest KPMG Cyber Benchmark Report says it is critical that greater emphasis be placed on cyber security here.

It is generally considered a requirement to ensure cyber security is a priority with the industries here in Cayman but a report found it to be severely lacking at local companies.

According to the report companies are leaving sensitive and critical information exposed to threats when cyber security is meant to be a companies first line of defense.

The report stated, “The degree of attention given to cyber security in the annual reports from the Cayman Islands is less than the rest of the Caribbean. In fact, companies in the Cayman Islands produced the lowest result.”

The report also pointed out that key legislation will soon be put into place by the likes of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. CIMA says, “The Authority will review licensees’ approaches to data security risk management we will examine technical controls, incident response and staff training.”

Across the pond the EU General Data Protection Regulation is also coming on line and will ensure that any entity that holds or uses European personal data will be reviewed.

The rest of the world will have more mature security practices in place and Cayman will soon be expected to follow suit, and KPMG highlighted the need for Cayman to fix this chink in our armor.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: