C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Environment News

Landfill likely to grow taller before it’s sealed

July 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

At 84 feet, ‘Mount Trashmore’ is Grand Cayman’s highest peak, but the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) expects that to grow in order to seal it off.

Before the highest reaches of the dump’s working face can be sealed off with a geosynthetic cap, the DEH said it needs to ensure the slopes fringing the landfill are graded to the appropriate angles.

“What every landfill needs at the end when you were coming towards closure, is all the grades. That is the slopes on the sides, set at a certain level to encourage good run off from the rain storms, we don’t want to have water sitting on top and percolating into the landfill,” said Mark Rowlands, DEH’s Assistant Director of Solid Waste.

Mr. Rowlands said a geosynthetic cap is a barrier that’s impenetrable by water, that is usually covered by soil and some sort of vegetation.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: