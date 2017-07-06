Let’s Talk Sports: Athletics – Carl Morgan and Alex Pascal

They placed 2nd overall in Athletics at the Island Games in Gotland, Sweden. Morgan won gold in the triple jump for the 3rd time in 6 years of competition, while anchoring the men’s 4×100 relay to 1st on top of a silver in long jump. Morgan goes onto say he wants to lead the way in developing young athletics a decade of successfully representing Cayman. Pascal won gold in the javelin for the 3rd games in a row, and says he wants to build on his recent success.

