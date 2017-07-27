Let’s Talk Sports: Jai Walker and Michael Myles

Jai Walker, a 19-year old professional scooter rider with ‘Havoc’ has fit right in with the youth scooter riding community in Cayman this week. Walker, who has been a professional for 4 years, is visiting Cayman to lead a scooter camp at The Black Pearl Skate Park.

Michael Myles, the president of the Cayman Islands Skateboarding Association, says programs such as these are crucial to keeping Cayman’s youth off the streets and out of trouble.

The camp runs from 24 July to 28 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

