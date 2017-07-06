Let’s Talk Sports: NBA Reporter Donnovan Bennett, Rogers Media

Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry’s 5 year, 201 million dollar contract topped the list of the NBA’s richest contracts signed at the start of this weekend’s free agency. National NBA reporter Donnovan Bennett says the enormous contracts being handed out will lead to a record number of teams in the luxury tax for the 2017 season, leaving some key free agents without contracts. Bennett goes onto says the next domino to fall in the trade market will be a well-known superstar whose name has been rumored for months.

