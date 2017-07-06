Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price’s 8 year, 84 million extension led the list of top contracts in the National Hockey League’s free agent frenzy. Cain says he is worth every penny, but questions what money is left in the banks for Les Habitants to add scoring upfront. Wammer says Jumbo Joe Thornton was the biggest bargain of the offseason at 1 year, 8 million.
Let’s Talk Sports: NHL Free Agency Frenzy with Shawn Cain and Paul Wammer
July 6, 2017
1 Min Read
