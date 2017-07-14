C3 Pure Fibre
Sports

Maccabiah games update

July 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Doran Zimmerman recently competed in all 6 Gymnastic events at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Here are the results from his events:

Rings:                   6.550

Bar:                       6.850

Horse:                   2.300

Parallel Bars:        6.433

Vault:                     9.500

Floor Exercise:       N/A

All Around score: 31.633
 
The results for the floor exercise were not available. Alex Logvinov along with the Sokohl brother Charles and Pierre-Louis, will be representing Cayman in Track and Field tomorrow.

