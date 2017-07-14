Maccabiah games update

Cayman’s Doran Zimmerman recently competed in all 6 Gymnastic events at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Here are the results from his events:
Rings: 6.550
Bar: 6.850
Horse: 2.300
Parallel Bars: 6.433
Vault: 9.500
Floor Exercise: N/A
Cayman’s Doran Zimmerman recently competed in all 6 Gymnastic events at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Here are the results from his events:
Rings: 6.550
Bar: 6.850
Horse: 2.300
Parallel Bars: 6.433
Vault: 9.500
Floor Exercise: N/A
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.