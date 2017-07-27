C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Man with the Plan: Brown follows his ‘Three D’s’ to success

July 26, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Rasheem Brown recently returned from the Youth Commonwealth Games where he placed 6th in the men’s 110m hurdles despite battling food poisoning. Over the past two years, Brown has gone from a relative unknown, to one of Cayman’s rising stars on the track. Between his CARIFTA medals and other impressive performances, he may have surprised some in Cayman, but he’s had this planned all along.

“I go by the ‘three d’s’: determination, dedication and discipline” says Brown. It’s a personal mantra the young sprinter applies both on and off the track. Brown has been hurdling since being introduced to the sport by Head Coach Kenrick Williams in 5th grade.

“He saw I had a lot of potential and I’ve doing it ever since.” Brown, who is 17 years of age, says the improvements he’s made on the track come from his commitment to his routine.

“Routines help me to focus in my training sessions. I’m always prepared for my workout.”

Polite and positive, Brown’s philosophical approach could keep anyone motivated.

“You can do anything, you just have to stay focused and follow my ‘three d’s’ determination, dedication and discipline, and you’ll make it through your life.”

Rasheem Brown knows where exactly where his career is going: he’s a man with a plan.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: