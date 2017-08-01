C3 Pure Fibre
Marathon: Kanuga 32nd at Badwater , King 112th in Ironman

July 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Two of Cayman’s marathon runners competed abroad over the month of July, turning in some impressive times.

Kerri Kanuga crossed the finish line 6th overall for females and 32nd overall out of 95 entrants at the 2017 Badwater Ultra Marathon in California.

Known as the world’s toughest footrace, the race covers 135 miles non-stop from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, and is known as the most demanding and extreme running race offered anywhere on the planet. Kanuga’s official time was 36:39.18.

Distance specialist Ali King recently competed in the Ironman Santa Rosa, a course that includes a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Sonoma, a 112-mile bike course and a 26.2-mile run.

King placed 119th out of 1736 entrants overall, 107th for males and 22nd for his age group coming in at 10:43.31-seconds.

