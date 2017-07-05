Mark: “Cayman almost a film destination”

Winners at the Cayfilm 2017 awards have been announced summing up a weekend of work shops and movies.

Cayfilm Director Tony Mark said the Cayman Islands are on the way to becoming a top-class film destination after famous film creators and movie experts provided educational information to movie enthusiasts on island at workshops held at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Mr. Mark said getting Cayfilm on track was phase one of developing Cayman’s movie scene and said the next step is infrastructure.

“I’m really eager to get a film industry down here this is phase one for me, the film festival now it’s aware people know about us now in the world, next thing is infrastructure, we need to have our people trained that a producer doesn’t bring down a hundred people he brings down 20 and he hires 80 locals that’s what I’m gunning for,” Mr. Mark explained.

Wes Studi who is famous for his role as the father in the movie Avatar conducted one of the workshops over the weekend and Oscar winner Peter Stern hosted a special effects workshop on Sunday (02 July).

Below are the Winners and awards for Cayfilm 2017.

Best Feature Film – D-Love directed by Elena Beuca

Best Animated Film – White Tunnel directed by Chien Lan-Chi

Frank E. Flowers Best Local Film – Hotel directed by Trevor Murphy

Best Feature Documentary – Out of State directed by Ciara Lacy

Best Documentary Short – Disney Cartoon Camera directed by Dave Bossert

Best Short Film – All The Marbles directed by Michael Swingler

Best Environmental Film – Straws directed by Linda Booker

The Paul Schrader Best Screenplay Award – The King’s Inn written by Lorraine Portman

Best Music Video – Dan Sultan – Magnetic directed by Jonathan Chong

Best Underwater Film – Dive To Be Alive directed by Florian Fisher

Best First Film – Sea Of Life directed by Julia Barnes

48 Hour Film Project – The Last Act directed by Cassandra Shea

Lifetime Achievement Awards – James V. Hart and Loren Carpenter

