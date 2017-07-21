Cayman’s leaders together with other Overseas Territories leaders met with the UK in a special Joint Ministerial Council to discuss Brexit and its implications as Britain’s exit from the European Union begins. Public Finance Minister Hon Roy McTaggart joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss what happened in the meeting and what aspects of the separation will impact Cayman directly.
McTaggart talks Brexit JMC
July 21, 2017
