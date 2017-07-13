C3 Pure Fibre
Men’s Den put on by Hurley’s Media

July 12, 2017
Philipp Richter
The hanger at Island Air was converted into a den last Saturday and it had all the fittings for all things men.

Over 300 people attended the event where they played at casino tables, took a shot at putting on a mini golf course and what would a man’s den be without video games?
Taking centre stage was the hot dog eating competition where Cayman 27’s sports anchor Jordan Armenise took the gold eating fourteen hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“This is a great event celebrating all things masculine for males and females, but when it comes down to it there can only be one champion and you’re looking at him, still the number one competitive eater in the Cayman Islands, Big Hungry,” said Cayman 27’s Sports Anchor, Jordan “Big Hungry” Armenise.

The event was hosted by our parent company Hurleys media and also showcased some of the new models of Mercedes Benz.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

