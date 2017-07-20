Metal scrap a ‘big struggle’ at landfill

And while the pile of tyres is shrinking, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) told Cayman 27 it’s not having the same success with its scrap metal.

DEH Assistant Solid Waste Director Mark Rowlands said the pile of tyres, and the mountain of scrap metal must be addressed before westward expansion of the landfill can happen.

“We have to get on top of the metal, which has been a big struggle with us. But when those two things are out of the way, then we can build a new perimeter road, lights for public access, and actually have the landfill start moving at a lower elevation,” said Mr. Rowlands.

He told Cayman 27 low world metal prices means that getting rid of the scrap heap will likely be an expensive endeavour.

