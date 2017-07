The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) said their efforts are working to combat the common type of the mosquito known as the “swamp mosquito”.

The M.R.C.U calls that species the nuisance mosquito and said numbers have declined since the year 1966 when their programme began.

The M.R.C.U Director said they alternate between two insecticides to control swamp mosquitoes as some have become immune.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

