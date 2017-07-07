C3 Pure Fibre
MRCU’s Bill Petrie talks Mozzies

July 7, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Director for the Mosquito Control and Research Unit (MRCU) Dr. Bill Petrie appeared live on Cayman 27 to clarify some concerns on recent mosquito projects rolled out by his team.

