Myles: Premier a little too late dropping social programmes

July 31, 2017
Mario Grey
Youth Anti-Crime trust leader Michael Myles said he agrees with premier Alden McLaughlin’s stance to cut funding for social programmes which he said are not working.

Last week Premier McLaughlin told a Scranton community crime meeting that some social programmes are failing and need to be cut.

Mr. Myles agreed saying the government is simply wasting money on some of those initiatives and that he’s heard all the rhetoric before with little action taken and wants the Premier to bite the bullet and make the cuts.

The Youth Act leader said he has been screaming the same message since 2011 citing a lack of checks and balances to measure the impact of social programme while ensuring their validity.

“We don’t have a metrics so when I hear about the performance of programmes we have to be able to create a metrics in order to have that but also there have to be more accountability as I’ve said there have to be quarterly reviews if not monthly reviews,” Mr. Myles explained.

Mr. Myles said the National Security Council commissioned a report in 2011 alerting those in government to the excess in social programmes some of which he said had no hope of success.

Mr. Myles also said the National Security Council attributed the programmes’ failure to Chief Officers and policy makers who refused to drop some of the programmes.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

