Neighbours vouch for driver who struck doctor

Since Dr. Jones-Leslie has died there has been an outpouring of condolences for her family.

There also have been those on social media vilifying the 69-year-old driver who Cayman 27 will not name at this time as he has not been charged with a crime though he was arrested.

Neighbour Victor Roberts said he sympathizes with the driver as he was involved in a similar incident several years ago.

“The tragedy has taken place and I would say to the public in general don’t harshly judge him,” Mr. Roberts said.

One Neighbour Elbert Connor said the man who was arrested Tuesday (18 July) on suspicion of dangerous driving is taking it hard.

“Because they putting all this thing on Facebook and twitter or whatever it is and just tearing the man down,” Mr. Connor said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey spoke with the driver’s other neighbours and friends who said he is a kind-hearted man who is remorseful about what happened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

